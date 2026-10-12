LET'S HEAR IT: Okeechobee nonprofit hopes to bring Traveling Vietnam Wall to local veterans

OKEECHOBEE, Fla — At a Let’s Hear It event in Okeechobee last month,, WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with a local veteran dedicated to serving fellow vets.

Gregg Maynard, an Army veteran and founder of the nonprofit Thank You For Your Service, helps disabled veterans through projects such as building wheelchair ramps and providing other assistance.

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Okeechobee Traveling Vietnam Wall

Now, Maynard is working to bring the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Okeechobee. He hopes the display will give local Vietnam veterans, especially those unable to travel to Washington, D.C., the opportunity to experience the memorial and reflect on their service.

“Not only does it help those veterans who may never make the trip to D.C., but I think these stories and what these guys went through can also be an educational experience for kids,” Maynard told Trim. “It gives them a chance to learn.”

Maynard said it costs thousands of dollars to bring the wall to the area and is raising funds through his nonprofit. Those interested in supporting the effort can contact him at thankyouforyourservice34972@gmail.com .

Ultimately, Maynard hopes the memorial will have a meaningful impact on the local Vietnam veteran community.

“I want them to feel appreciated,” Maynard said. “But most importantly, if it helps just one Vietnam veteran, then all the work and effort that goes into making this happen will be worth it.”