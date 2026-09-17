WPTV is connecting with residents, listening to concerns today at Let's Hear It in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV's Let's Hear It team is in Okeechobee County today, connecting with residents and local leaders at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St. in Okeechobee, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The monthly meet-up is designed to give community members a chance to share the stories and issues that matter most to them — whether that's a problem that needs answers or a community concern that deserves attention.

One common theme heard throughout the day, so far, is that Okeechobee is a close-knit community where local leaders and residents work together.

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hazellief told WPTV's Brooke Chau his department makes it a mission to build relationships across the community.

"It's not county versus city. We are Okeechobee together and it, it's something that we're very proud of," he said. "I've known the mayor my whole life and, I'm proud to say that and he's a wealth of knowledge and history for Okeechobee as well as a vision for the future."

Hazellief also addressed hurricane preparedness, warning that "hurricane fatigue" can set in when storms don't directly impact the area, causing residents to let their guard down during storm season.

"We look at the tropics daily," Hazellief said. "We wanna make sure that that our residents are still staying prepared. They still have their go bags ready. They still have an evacuation plan ready."

Can't make it to the library in person? The Let's Hear It team still wants to hear from you. Reach them anytime by emailing LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.