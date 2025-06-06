Let's Hear It: Meet the WPTV news team at Arts Garage in Delray Beach on June 24

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Let's hear it.

We want to hear about the good things happening where you live and some of the big challenges that we can tackle together.

Visit WPTV at 'Let's Hear It' event in Delray Beach on June 24, 2025

Join the WPTV news team on Tuesday, June 24, at Arts Garage, located at 94 Northeast Second Avenue, in Delray Beach. It's located across from Old School Square.

There is an entrance on First Avenue, but the main entrance is on Second Avenue.

On June 24, we'll be inside the arts garage near the exhibition of a local artist from Delray Beach.

We'll be at the venue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We'll see you on June 24!