Let's Hear It for the history of Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is heading to Jensen Beach for our latest Let's Hear It community meet-up.

We're ready to listen to your stories and the issues impacting you and your family.

I learned a lot about the rich history of Jensen Beach during a visit to the town's history museum.

Ron Rose with the Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce described John Lawrence Jensen, who the town is named after.

"He was land-granted about 138 acres of land here in this area in 1888 by President Grover Cleveland with this land grant right here. That's why they named it Jensen Beach," Rose said.

Be sure to stop by the history museum when you come to Let's Hear It Jensen Beach on June 27.