Let's Hear It for the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV community meet-up at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast was a huge success.

We heard stories about growth on the Treasure Coast and some of the pros and cons that come with that. We also heard from a number of local non-profits about their heartfelt work to make our communities safe, inclusive places to live and thrive.

The entire WPTV team is excited to get to work on the stories you brought to the table at Let's Hear it, and we appreciate the trust you place in us to tell your stories.

At Let's Hear It, WPTV also helped the museum open its Festival of Giving. The fundraiser supports more than forty local charities and tells the story of each organization through a specially created holiday tree.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, and you can learn more here by clicking here.