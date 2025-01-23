Let's Hear It for taking the stress out of a workout

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When you stop by the Peter Blum Family YMCA of South Palm Beach County on Thursday for the WPTV Let's Hear It event, check out the fairly new EGYM in the wellness center.

"My favorite part of the EGYM is that you don't have to think about the workout," Stephanie Sanon, the director of healthy living at the YMCA, said. "It's already set up for you."

Sanon explained that the technology-focused EGYM has screens at every workout station that are tailored to everyone from beginners to athletes.

Depending on the program selected, the screen will advise on things like form-making for a safer, more efficient physical activity.

There are qualified wellness coaches also available at the gym to answer questions and assist during workouts.

Click here to learn more about the EGYM.