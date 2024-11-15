Let's Hear It for safe, inclusive spaces for kids

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — When you head to the WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, be sure to spend some time inside the museum and learn about their mission to wipe away fear for parents of special needs children.

There are a number of sensory play areas intended as safe, inclusive spaces for children on the autism spectrum or with other challenges.

The mother of a child on the autism spectrum, Andi McAvoy, said she usually has a tough time getting her son off screens and technology.

"When we say we're coming to the children's museum, he doesn't want anything to do with it. That to me is big. He's so engaged here," McAvoy said.

The second Sunday of each month is set aside at the children's museum as an extra special time for children with special needs. It's $1 admission and they get the museum all to themselves.

There is one rule to be aware of at these special events. Christina McIntosh, who focuses on community outreach for the museum, said parents should consider it an "apology free" zone, where they should not feel the need to apologize for their child's behavior. Their goal is to make it a safe, inclusive space where kids can just be kids.

Learn more about the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast and a number of upcoming special events by clicking here.