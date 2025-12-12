Let's Hear It for Nutcracker performances from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Let's celebrate where we live and connect you with performances of The Nutcracker from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

The young dancers of Paris Ballet and Dance in Jupiter are putting on two free performances at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 14. The performances are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. near the Nordstrom department store.

On the Treasure Coast, Florida Arts and Dance Company is performing The Nutcracker at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on Dec. 12-14. Click here to purchase tickets.

Dancers from Florida Arts and Dance Company have been rehearsing for the shows for months. Joann Gallagher, a volunteer with the dance company, met with WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass at a Let's Hear It community meet-up.

She described the feeling she gets each time she sees the show.

"Pure joy," Gallagher said. "The joy of the discipline. The commitment that these dancers and their families put into the production, so it can be the best it can be."