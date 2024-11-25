Let's Hear It for Missi's message about giving grace

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — One of the best parts about our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-ups is listening to our viewers and their stories.

Missi Campbell visited the Let's Hear It at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast to meet with WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass.

Campbell shared a story about how her life and perspective has changed since her boyfriend, Tim, had to have part of his leg amputated. She said day-to-day activities are now difficult for Tim.

"I think that it's opening my eyes to things I took for granted, you know, being able to open a door when you're using crutches, you can't do that and carrying a cup of coffee," Campbell said, stressing these are just some of the things that are now challenging for her partner.

Campbell shared the message at Let's Hear It to give extra grace when you see someone pulling into a handicap parking spot.

Ashley Glass reached out to the Tax Collectors Office of Martin County for more perspective.

"I learned the office sends out about 3,000 renewal notices each year for permanent and temporary handicap parking permits. That's with about 160,000 Martin County residents," Glass said.

"Permanent parking permits are good for four years, and then the form has to be filled out by the doctor again," said Monica Velie, the chief of motor service for the Tax Collectors Office of Martin County.