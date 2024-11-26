Let's Hear It for community leaders passing the torch

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — At our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, Kara Stimpson stopped by after having moved to town just a week prior.

Stimpson is the new CEO for the non-profit Helping People Succeed, and she's taking over the leadership position after Suzy Hutcheson is retiring after 50 years.

Helping People Succeed is a non-profit that helps adults with various disabilities find and sustain jobs. They also have programming for children with disabilities.

Helping People Succeed

WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass asked Stimpson what she's most looking forward to. In a heartfelt moment, Stimpson spoke about the retiring CEO.

“I’m looking forward to making her proud and carry on her legacy. It kind of gives me chills saying it out loud. I want to make her so proud," Stimpson said.

Helping People Succeed works with people from birth through adulthood and helps them succeed in all areas of life. To learn more, click here.