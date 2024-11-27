Let's Hear It for adventure and opportunity for children facing challenges

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — We learn a lot at our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-ups, and during my conversation with Lauren Holman, I learned there are some amazing opportunities happening all year locally for children on the autism spectrum.

Holman works with the non-profit Surfers for Autism, which offers adapted surf lessons free of charge for children on the spectrum or with related disabilities.

During the lessons, kids build confidence, a better sense of community and have a lot of fun.

Surfers for Autism

“We’ve seen individuals who are non-verbal start speaking. We’ve seen individuals who haven’t realized their talent realize they are athletic. They’re good on the paddle board and being in the water," Holman said.

When it's not surfing season, Holman said they recently secured land for a ranch where children can learn to ride horses and experience equine therapy.

The biggest need for Surfers for Autism to continue offering adapted surf and horse lessons all year is sponsors.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and lessons, click here.