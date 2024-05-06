Let's Hear It for a free garden start-up

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The issue of food insecurity came up at our WPTV Let's Hear it in Okeechobee County.

Some of the latest information from the Florida Department of Health shows in 2021, 12.8% of people living in Okeechobee County do not have consistent access to enough food to be healthy.

We are finding one solution to fight food insecurity at the Okeechobee County public library, where just like book, you can check out seeds.

"There is a lot of interest in gardening to grow your own food, to be self-sustaining. We've seen that grown since the pandemic started," said library director Cresta King.

Each family gets five packs of seeds for free each time they visit the library.

A kindergarten teacher in the area said the program is right in line with their lessons in the classroom.

The gardening goes right along with science we just started," Mrs. Conroy said. "We are planting our own garden at school. So, we have planted seeds and started the process, so they know they can come here and get more seeds and plant a garden at home."

Grant money makes this free program possible. To learn more, click here.