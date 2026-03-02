PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After a Jupiter Farms resident turned to WPTV for help with a problematic power pole in her yard, the issue has been addressed and fixed.

Debra Weisheit spoke to WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass in February about a piece of an old power pole sitting just beyond her front-yard fence.

The issue started at the end of October when Weisheit explained that a power pole that had been leaning for years fell across the road in front of her home in the early morning hours. No one was hurt.

She said a new power pole went up shortly after that incident, but as she showed Glass, power lines connected to it are not encased, as is the case with the power pole across the street from her.'

Pressing for answers, WPTV reached out to both Florida Power and Light and AT&T to see who is responsible for the dangerous conditions.

WATCH:

Jupiter Farms woman sees power pole fixed after WPTV pushes for answers

Last week, Weisheit was pleased to see that the old power pole was removed and that the wires connected to the new power pole have been encased.

“This means we’re safe. This means I’m not worried about hurricane season," Weisheit said. "FPL did call me and apologize."

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.