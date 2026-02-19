'I'm very worried': Jupiter Farms resident seeks to resolve problematic power pole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass is following up on a story first brought to our radar by a tip sent to the letshearit@wptv.com email address.

While working on the story, it took Glass to the Jupiter Farms community.

Jupiter Farms resident seeks to resolve problematic power pole

With four kids in her home, some with special needs, and seven pets, Debra Weisheit doesn't have time to sweat the small stuff. But she told Glass that a chunk of a power pole sitting just outside her front yard fence for months is a big deal.

"This is dangerous," she said.

The issue started at the end of October when Weisheit explained that a power pole that had been leaning for years fell across the road in front of her home in the early morning hours. No one was hurt.

She said a new power pole went up shortly after that incident, but as she showed Glass, power lines connected to it are not encased, as is the case with the power pole across the street from her.

"My kids play right here. The wires are not in the casing that they should be," Weisheit said. "All the other power poles have wires in casing. Mine are just flying in the wind."

Weisheit also takes issue with a chunk of the fallen power pole still sitting in her front yard after several months.

"They're not talking to me," Weisheit said. "They're transferring me all over the place."

She's frustrated trying to get in touch with utility and telecommunications companies to get the chunk of the power pole removed.

"I need this pole to get out of here, to be taken away, and the wires all properly disposed of," Weisheit said. "Hurricane season is coming. I'm very worried."

There is confusion about which company is responsible for removing that piece of the pole.

Glass is working to get answers for Weisheit and will continue to follow the story.

