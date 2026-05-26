JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A special program at the U.S. Sailing Center in Jensen Beach is helping athletes with intellectual disabilities gain confidence and independence through sailing.

“Success Sailing” pairs athletes with certified coaches and volunteers, teaching them how to safely navigate sailboats while building friendships and life skills along the way.

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Jensen Beach sailing program empowers athletes with intellectual disabilities

Out on the water, participant Chris Lagratta says sailing brings him a sense of calm.

“It's nice a peacful out there,” Lagratta said. “I get to chill out a bit, relax and have fun."

Lagratta, who connected with WPTV at a recent Let’s Hear It community meet-up in Jensen Beach, says trying something new has brought him joy.

WPTV

The program teaches sailors how to take control of the boat themselves while learning important sailing techniques.

Success Sailing was started by Babette Campbell and her husband, inspired by their love for sailing and their son with down syndrome.

WPTV Babette Campbell speaks to WPTV's Brooke Chau about the Success Sailing program.

“We have 22 to 24 sailors and it's a wonderful program for folks with intellectual disabilities," she said. “It brings people together, it gets people outdoors."

For many of these sailors, the experience also provides something deeper — a chance to take the lead.

WPTV

“When you think about it, folks like this don't even get to drive a car. They are always passengers in something and all of the sudden they're driving... it empowers them to do more,” Campbell said.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.