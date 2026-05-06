Connect with WPTV during our Let's Hear It meetup in Jensen Beach on May 18

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet-up on Monday, May 18, in Jensen Beach to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

We'll be at the U.S. Sailing Center of Martin County from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Listening to your stories and finding out what matters most to you.

Come out, make your voice heard, and enjoy the ocean view with us.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.