'I've just been elevating': Teen finds best version of himself through Delray Beach non-profit

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — I was so impressed by Guerre Faudrois when I met him at our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up in Delray Beach.

I listened as Guerre described the Delray Youth Achievement Centers for Children and Families, which is a non-profit that supports families in various ways. Guerre told me it's changed his life.

"For the better because it provided me with a job. Because I've been trying to get a job for a long time," Guerre said.

After listening to Guerre and one of his mentors detail many positive aspects of the Youth Achievement Centers, I visited the location to see for myself that there is so much good happening within the walls.

The change everyone at the Achievement Centers is working toward starts with young minds and a perk of the ears.

"I think one of the ways we do that is we listen to the families and their needs," said Jalesa Huggins, the chief operating officer at the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

I learned from Huggins that the Achievement Centers works to make the community better with after-school programs, mental health resources, and a wide range of family support services like community food pantries.

Huggins told me their programs are working, but the need is sometimes outpacing their resources at a time when they are looking to expand the teen internship program.

"A lot of times, kids are forced to leave safe spaces and after-school programs to go work and find jobs in the community and help and support their families," said George Caesar, the organization's director of program development. "An internship program allowed us to keep the kids with us, as well as develop them and get them ready for the workforce."

Guerre, a high school junior who's in the internship program, said he's found a better version of himself at the Achievement Centers.

"Ever since I've been in the teen program, I've just been elevating since then," Guerre said.

"I want the community and the greater community to understand that kids who are trained at Achievement Centers will be the best possible young employees you can find," Caesar said.

The Achievement Centers currently supports 400 children through their programs. In addition to expanding the teen internship program, they have an immediate goal to start an after-school girls' group to support mental health, hygiene, and issues surrounding social media.

To learn more about the Achievement Centers and consider giving your resources, click here.