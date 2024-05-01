'It's very important:' New push to have music teacher at every Okeechobee County elementary school

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — One out of the five elementary schools in Okeechobee County has a dedicated music teacher.

It's an issue WPTV anchor Mike Trim heard from the president of the Band Boosters of Okeechobee County at the "Let's Hear It" event in Okeechobee.

WPTV Cheryl Worlow, the president of the Band Boosters of Okeechobee County, speaks to WPTV anchor Mike Trim.

"Music helps the learning process. We sing to our children from the moment they're born. Music is a part of their lives and it helps with science, math — the STEM areas. So we feel like it's very important," Cheryl Worlow said.

Worlow is advocating for a music teacher in every county elementary school. She hoping to accomplish this goal by urging parents to voice their opinions at county school board meetings and Okeechobee County commission meetings.

"We want to make people aware in the community that they have a voice in their schools," Worlow said.

Trim checked with every school district in WPTV's five-county viewing area.

Worlow is correct. Currently, there is only one dedicated music teacher for five elementary schools in Okeechobee County.

In St. Lucie County, a district spokesperson told Trim there are 15 music teachers for the 17 county elementary schools. According to a Palm Beach County schools representative, all 109 elementary schools have a music teacher.

Indian River and Martin County schools also have a music teacher in every elementary school, according to each district.