'How far we've come': Women leaders thriving in foodie town

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — There's something good happening in Delray Beach that was first put on our radar at a WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up.

All within a few blocks in Delray, there are a number of hot-spot restaurants where women chefs and leaders in the restaurant industry are thriving.

"It hasn't always been easy," said Lisabet Summa of Elisabetta's in West Palm Beach. "Being in the kitchen with all those guys."

"Food and love connect," said Coton Stein, the owner of Costa, a contemporary American foodie experience that gives a family feel as soon as you walk in the front doors, which makes sense since Stein's father created much of the vibrant art you'll find throughout Costa and some of her family members work there.

We asked Stein about the increasing number of successful women chefs in the area.

"I feel like the more the better," Stein responded. "I love the variety, so I never feel like we're competing. Everybody brings something different to the table."

We also got in the kitchen with Summa of Elisabetta's, where she showed us her sourdough bread made in-house and vanilla gelato drizzled with olive oil.

"What does it say to you that you are one of the women leaders doing this," WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass asked Summa about her experience of women thriving in the local restaurant industry.

"I love to witness that and think about how far we've come," Summa responded, and she offers this advice for aspiring chefs. "Put yourself in a kitchen. Learn everything from that person and decide if that's really what you want to do."

"My advice to current or aspiring female restaurant owners is that there is nothing that can not be achieved at the same or a higher level than their male counterparts with a great mix of creativity, hospitality, and hard work," said Georgia Dumas, the owner of Lefkes in Delray Beach. "I would also encourage this or any other male dominated business for women to embrace their success as a minority business owner, as it is something to truly be proud of."

"Make sure it's something you want to be doing," Stein said. "That you love, that you're passionate about."