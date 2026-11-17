VERO BEACH, Fla. — A historic Vero Beach neighborhood is getting a new life through art, as sculptor Ross Power leads an effort to transform Edgewood into a vibrant community of artists, galleries, studios and public gathering spaces.

Known as the "Father of the Vero Beach Art Village," Power is helping turn a once-overlooked neighborhood into a destination for creativity, where artists can live, work and share their talents.

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Historic Vero Beach neighborhood gets new life as vibrant village for artists

The transformation is already underway, with murals, public art and community projects taking shape. Power says more galleries, studios, cafes and bed-and-breakfasts are in the works, bringing new opportunities for artists, residents and visitors.

A historic Vero Beach neighborhood becomes a canvas

Under the shade of a century-old lychee tree, Power reads from a poem dedicated to the tree as a dancer performs beneath its branches.

"A place where you and me can become we," Power said.

For the longtime sculptor, the tree represents something bigger: a gathering place where art can bring people together.

That vision is unfolding in Edgewood, a neighborhood established in 1916 that was once home to Vero Beach's first public school and first motel, according to the Vero Beach Art Village organization.

Over the years, parts of the neighborhood fell into disrepair. But where others saw aging properties and neglected alleyways, Power saw potential.

"It spoke to me, and I heard I was once great and now I have fallen into disrepair and not respected at all, and I said we're going to change that," Power told WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts during a tour of the neighborhood.

Power has spent decades creating art and helping develop artistic communities, including an art center in Miami.

Now, he's bringing that experience to Vero Beach, with an entire neighborhood as his canvas.

Turning Edgewood's alleyways into works of art

One of Power's biggest ambitions is transforming 11 alleyways throughout Edgewood into colorful destinations filled with murals and public art.

"I'm taking the alleys which are the ugliest part of the neighborhood and turning them into mural opportunities where the alleys are going to be like unbelievable for people to come and visit," Power said.

"There's a lack of buildings but there's not a lack of fences."

Power sees those fences, walls and underused spaces as opportunities to showcase local artists and create an outdoor art experience.

But the effort goes beyond beautifying back streets.

Special zoning allows artists to live and work in the village

The city of Vero Beach has established Cultural Arts Village zoning districts designed to encourage artistic businesses while preserving Edgewood's historic residential character.

According to the city and the Vero Beach Art Village organization, the zoning creates opportunities for art galleries, studios, live-work spaces and other businesses, depending on the property's classification and applicable approvals.

The goal is to create a walkable neighborhood where historic homes can become studios and galleries, and artists can collaborate with their neighbors.

“I’ve been working on a bunch of different paintings. And we have projects; there's a bunch of different projects we’ve been working on whether it’s for the city or for trying to save big blue, or our community garden, “ said Linwood Addison Fuller IV, an artist who moved to Edgewood for the focus on art. His wife is also an artist.

“It’s so much better to be an artist in a community with other artists,” said sculptor Andrew Draminski. “I’m sitting here working and my neighbors are walking their dog down the alley and come on in and we have a cup of coffee or something like that.”

The village's vision extends beyond traditional galleries. Organizers hope to create spaces for music, dance, poetry, photography, workshops and other community events.

More galleries, studios and community spaces planned

According to the nonprofit Friends of the Vero Beach Art Village, the neighborhood's transformation is a grassroots effort involving artists, residents, businesses and volunteers.

The organization highlights ongoing initiatives involving murals, public art, studios, galleries, streetscape improvements and community events.

Power says additional galleries, studios, cafes and bed-and-breakfasts are also in the works.

For him, the goal isn't simply to attract visitors. It's to create a community where artists can thrive together and residents can take pride in their neighborhood.

"If you want to eat great food, hear great music, see great things, meet great artists, this is the place," Power said.

And beneath the sprawling branches of that century-old lychee tree, Power hopes the community he's helping cultivate will continue to grow.

Where is the Vero Beach Art Village?

The Vero Beach Art Village is located in the historic Edgewood neighborhood, just west of downtown Vero Beach.

The neighborhood generally stretches between 14th and 20th avenues and 18th and 20th streets.

The Friends of the Vero Beach Art Village nonprofit encourages residents and visitors to support the effort through volunteering, donations and participation in community art projects.

Click here for more information about the village, its projects and opportunities to get involved.

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