Fort Pierce ghost walk highlights how volunteers keep community spirit alive

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is always listening to you about ways to improve our local communities.

This is a story about the importance of being involved and how you can make a difference — no matter your age or skill set.

WATCH BELOW: Annual ghost walk in Fort Pierce shows power of volunteering

Want to get involved? Ghost walk shows power of volunteering

With Halloween just a few days away, volunteers in Fort Pierce recently gathered to prepare for the city's annual ghost walk tours.

"It takes over 100 volunteers to run this event, so we are just so happy with the (volunteer) turnout this year," Joanne Blandford with the group Main Street Fort Pierce said.

One of the 100 volunteers for the ghost tours is Robynn Holland.

"We moved to Fort Pierce in the middle of 2020 in the middle of Covid, and there was nothing to do," Holland recalled.

So she looked for ways to help her community, finding the Fort Pierce Yacht Club. The club is one of several nonprofits that work with Main Street Fort Pierce to make the ghost tours happen.

"If you want to get involved, if you really don't know anybody and want to get connected, you can get involved through Main Street," Holland said.

Pat DeShong dove headfirst into helping nonprofits when she moved back to the area a few years ago.

At a recent WPTV Let's Hear It event in Juno Beach, she wanted to sound a clarion call for senior community involvement.

"I also see so many seniors like myself out there, and we have so much to offer. Most of us have so much emotional intelligence. We don't get uptight about certain things or stressed out that if you're younger, you do, or I used to when I was younger," said DeShong.

DeShong has volunteered with animal rescue groups and police organizations.

She said volunteering could lead to a full-time job, and it's a great opportunity to meet other people.

"Get out and volunteer because there are so many great causes that need our help," DeShong said.

A study by the University of Maryland values volunteer time at $34.79 per hour. Simple math tells you volunteers save communities billions annually around the country, and help the annual Ghost Walk in Fort Pierce continue each fall.

"We could not do this without them. This event is very volunteer-driven," Blandford said.

If you're interested in the ghost walk, it takes place Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 25.

Tickets are $15 with the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Main Street Fort Pierce.

Click here to learn more about the event.