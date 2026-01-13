STUART, Fla. — WPTV is sharing a volunteer opportunity for those interested in helping with ongoing seagrass restoration efforts.

Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center hosts volunteer seagrass restoration events

At the Let's Hear It event held at the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, Anchor Ashley Glass spoke to the organization on what people can do to show their support for the cause.

"We are trying a number of different techniques to restore seagrass,” Brunet said. "Weaving the grass onto burlap is nice because it is very lightweight and easy to carry to the restoration site. We are also interested in planting the grass as sods to reduce transplantation stress."

The center will be hosting a few upcoming events in association with their NOAA-funded Indian River Lagoon restoration project. Volunteers will gather to bond over their shared love for nature and weave seagrass that will eventually be installed in local waterways.

"It's almost meditative," volunteer Mike Denniston said in 2023. "You get into what you're doing. It's soothing and calming. The overriding thing is we're all doing something to help the Indian River Lagoon that needs so much help.”

Seagrass serves as a food-source for manatees. It’s also critical for the health of local waterways.