FDOT working to fix traffic congestion near US-1 and PGA Boulevard in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Residents in northern Palm Beach County say traffic congestion at several intersections has become unbearable — and now the Florida Department of Transportation is responding.

The issue came to our attention last month at one of our "Let's Hear It" community meet-ups in Palm Beach Gardens, where residents showed up to share their frustrations. One man's concerns about a traffic nightmare at numerous intersections near U.S. Highway1 and PGA Boulevard prompted us to investigate.

J.J. Goebel, a resident of the Twelve Oaks community in North Palm Beach, said the problem affects his daily life.

"With all the cars that are backed up, we can't even get out of our community," Goebel said.

Goebel said the situation is made worse by a nearby drawbridge.

"There's three lights in a row, and when the bridge goes up and down, it just throws everything into chaos," Goebel said.

He said the congestion is not new.

"It's been like this for a long time. I've been here 10 years, and it's just been getting worse and worse," Goebel said.

WPTV went to the intersection ourselves and timed the red light at PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1. It stayed red between 2 and 8 minutes. Residents say it runs even longer during rush hour and bridge lifts.

"We're coming right up on 8 minutes right now, and everything's still red," Goebel said.

Fellow Twelve Oaks resident Diane Wimbraw said the frustration extends beyond just the wait.

"You've got all these impatient people, and we're trying to pull out and merge in and everyone else — it's really just constantly a big mess," Wimbraw said.

WPTV drove the stretch ourselves. It took about 10 minutes to travel less than a mile from U.S. Highway 1 to Prosperity Farms Road.

Goebel said the solution starts with better signal coordination.

"They need to coordinate the traffic lights so they stay green long enough to let the cars pass through," Goebel said.

Wimbraw said the scope of the problem goes beyond any single light.

"It's a bigger issue than just the light," Wimbraw said.

After reaching out to FDOT, a spokesperson confirmed the agency has received complaints and is working to implement flashing yellow turning lights at five intersections.

The spokesperson said:

"The signals are under construction, so the system won't be fully functional until the work is completed…However, we installed a temporary patch [and] the signals should be operating properly."

Wimbraw added her own call for a broader look at the corridor.

"I would like to see the roadway, overall examined," Wimbraw said.

FDOT says the work should be finished in two months. Time will tell if the changes bring relief on the road.

