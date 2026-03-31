Family’s fight inspires community to raise nearly $7K for Parkinson’s cause

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The community showed up in a big way for Team Ireson at a recent fundraising walk and run supporting the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

The Ireson family first shared their story with WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass at a Let’s Hear It community meetup in Palm Beach Gardens months earlier. Alicia Ireson explained that her husband was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s in 2020 — a moment that inspired the entire family to take action. Since then, they’ve been raising money through lemonade stands and community runs.

Let's Hear It 7-year-old raises almost $8K for Parkinson's following father's diagnosis Ashley Glass

At a recent event benefiting the Parkinson’s Foundation, Team Ireson raised nearly $7,000.

“(The) walk was incredible,” Alicia Ireson said. “Team Ireson came in second place for fundraising.”

Their motivation is deeply personal.

“He’s kind. He’s very nice,” said Ethan Ireson about his father.

“He’s funny, he’s smart, and he can still do things even though he’s fighting through Parkinson’s,” added his older brother, Ian.

You can follow the Ireson family’s journey on Instagram at @pd_strongwife.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.