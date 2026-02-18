7-year-old raises almost $8K for Parkinson’s following father's diagnosis

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV viewers bring a wide range of stories to our attention at our Let’s Hear It community meet-ups. This one, shared with Morning Anchor Ashley Glass, centers on a simple idea with a powerful message: take a sip and help save a life.

“Today, we’re talking about my son, Ethan,” Alicia Ireson shared at a Let's Hear It event in Palm Beach Gardens Feb. 11.

Ethan, now 7, came up with the idea at just 6 years old to host a lemonade stand to raise awareness and money in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

“I just wanted to help my dad,” Ethan said.

Alicia’s husband, and the father of Ethan and his brother Ian, was diagnosed in 2020 with young-onset Parkinson’s.

“He’s kind. He’s very nice,” Ethan said of his father.

“He’s funny. He’s smart. And he can still do things even though he’s fighting through Parkinson’s,” added Ethan’s older brother, Ian.

What started as one lemonade stand has grown into a family-wide mission to raise awareness, and response from the community has been overwhelming.

“It’s breathtaking how they’ve come out,” Ireson said.

Ireson Ethan Ireson holds lemonade stand to raise money for Parkinson's Foundation.

Looking ahead, Ethan hopes his small stand can make a big difference.

“Maybe we could get a cure for Parkinson’s and help my dad,” he said.

So far, Ethan has raised nearly $8,000 for the Parkinson's Foundation through his lemonade stands. His next stand is scheduled for March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, with a Parkinson’s fundraising walk planned for later this month.

You can follow Ethan’s journey—and learn how to join the Ireson family’s walk team—through their Instagram pages.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.