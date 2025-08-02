PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Across Palm Beach County, Cros Ministries is stepping up to fight hunger.

"The pantries are a good help for the community," Robert Washington said.

WATCH: Cros Ministries steps up to help fight hunger across Palm Beach County

Cros Ministries helps those with food insecurity through mobile pantries

Washington is at Cros Ministries' mobile pantry in Riviera Beach, connecting with food assistance. He's not homeless, but says times are tough.

"I just want things to go right even for everybody else," Washington said.

Everyone standing in line waiting for food has a story of struggle, hope, and hunger. I listened at our Delray Beach Let's Hear It as representatives from Cros Ministries told me they are on the front lines, helping feed our neighbors in need.

"So, we're providing dry goods, we're providing some produce, some frozen stuff, so it's just a variety of things," Cros Ministries supervisor Brian Rowe said.

Cros Ministries invited me to one of their pantries, showing me how they are working to end food insecurity.

Food FOOD INSECURITY: This is how many people are affected in our area Matt Sczesny

Rowe spoke to me about running seven food pantries across Palm Beach County and one in Martin County, making sure people leave with bags of food to nourish themselves and their families.

"We're here every Wednesday at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach. We see usually somewhere between 70 to we've been up to 120 families," Rowe said.

He said in 2024 alone, Cros Ministries pantries served 121,664 people with bags of food.

Kenneth Swails is a volunteer and believes getting the word out about the pantries is essential.

"It's very important, it's very important. But the most important part is letting the people know of this, it's surprising that people here in the community that doesn't know anything about this," Swails said.

As Washington packs up his groceries and prepares to ride out he feels blessed.

"Yes, I feel blessed because you know if it wasn't for this pantry or the rest of the pantries, you know, I wouldn't be able to get it," Washington said.

