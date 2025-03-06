Concerns continue over illegal U-turns near Boca Raton Costco

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV is following up on a dangerous traffic situation in southern Palm Beach County brought to our attention during a "Let's Hear It Event" in December that was focused on traffic.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman heard Barbara Diaz's concerns last year and started digging into the issue. Diaz brought our attention to drivers disregarding illegal U-turn signs outside of the Costco on Congress Avenue.

Since then, citations have been given, but Diaz spoke with WPTV Wednesday and said they aren't working.

Let's Hear It Drivers here are regularly ignoring flashing 'No U-turn' sign Michael Hoffman

When WPTV first shared Diaz's concerns about the illegal U-turns in front of Costco, the Palm Beach County Clerk and Sheriff's Office (PBSO) told WPTV enforcement has increased, but people living at the Boca Golf and Tennis Club say they need to come up with a different solution.

"I don't know how effective any of these [signs] are,” Diaz said. “It is very dangerous now, because our residents in our development have the right of way to turn right on the red light and think there are no automobiles going to take a U-turn.”

PBSO said they have increased enforcement, dishing out 955 traffic stops, 404 citations, 467 written warnings and 74 verbal warnings since December.

Diaz was on her way to her interview with WPTV Wednesday when she decided to record the intersection, showing firsthand the issue:

Barbara Diaz U-turn video

“To me, it’s not if, it's when someone is going to get killed,” said Jay Moskowitz, who also lives in the Boca Golf and Tennis Club.

The problem could stem from The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office enforcing the area while Boca Raton is controlling the traffic signals.

WPTV is still working to find if it's possible to have a red-light camera that could issue citations installed at this intersection.

