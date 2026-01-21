JUPITER, Fla. — Although Lung Cancer Awareness Month is observed nationally in November, a woman who attended a Let’s Hear It meet-up said she would like to see awareness raised year-round.

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass spoke with Holly Fisher, who said a scan at Jupiter Medical Center helped her beat lung cancer.

“I had no idea about it. I found out by accident,” Fisher said. “Jupiter Medical Center has a program that if you don’t qualify through insurance to be scanned, you can get a $99 CT scan.”

WATCH:

$99 lung cancer scan helps Jupiter woman detect disease early

Jupiter Medical Center offers a self-pay, $99 low-dose CT lung screening designed to detect lung cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. About 800 people receive the screening each year, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson also stated that the hospital offers free financial counseling to assist patients in exploring options for managing their medical bills.

More information about lung cancer resources at Jupiter Medical Center is available here.

On the Treasure Coast, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital also offer low-dose CT lung cancer screenings. A spokesperson said patients should speak directly with their care team to determine eligibility and access. More information is available here.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for about 1 in 5 cancer deaths nationwide.