Let's Hear It in Palm Beach Gardens sparks discussion on home affordability

Daryl Sahai talked to anchor Hollani Davis about home affordability in the area.

He's currently renting in Palm Beach Gardens and is looking to become a home buyer, but he's hitting roadblocks.

Sahai said a lot of people are cautious about spending money on a home that seems affordable, because the home could need a lot of fixing in return.

Stuart resident Todd Murphy spoke to Victor Jorges about recently being scammed out of $18,000 while trying to grow his business.

Murphy applied for $450,000 to expand his real estate business, and the company he gave the $18,000 deposit to stopped responding.

WPTV will be reaching out to the Stuart Police Department to help find Murphy answers.

