Florida Atlantic University students, staff get discounted entry to Palm Beach Zoo

The discount is being offered until April 3
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 30, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is offering Florida Atlantic University students and staff discounted entry into the wildlife park in honor of the university’s men's basketball team’s playoff wins.

The FAU Owls will take on San Diego State in the Final Four on Saturday in Houston.

The Palm Beach Zoo said they are offering discounted admission to FAU faculty and staff to celebrate the team's milestone.

FAU students and staff must present their ID to receive the 50% discount, now through April 3.

The Palm Beach Zoo is home to over 350 animals on 23 acres.

For more information on admission and the zoo's hours of operation, click here.

