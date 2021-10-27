Bid on WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters’ painting to help boost military morale

You have a chance to bid on an original painting by WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters, while helping Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. The non-profit organization sends a bit of home to our deployed military by shipping care items and letters of encouragement.

Walters painting the piece specifically for the online auction, which runs November 1-14 online.

The painting is 8”x8” in acrylic, titled “As American As…” It features a still life of a slice of apple pie. There are notes of red, white and blue.

Walters is a trained artist, who received a degree in Fine Arts Painting while getting her journalism degree. In 2020, her original painting was sold at auction to benefit WPTV’s Food for Families food drive, raising $12,500 for those in need.

You can register for the virtual auction online to bid on “As American As….” by clicking here or you can text “FSO” to 72727.

There is also an in-person event which benefits the organization. The Hero’s Toast Champagne Brunch is November 12 at the Palm Beach Kennel Club. WPTV’s Mike Trim will serve as moderator and MC at the event.

You can register here.