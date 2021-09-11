Cee Cee Lyles: Fort Pierce woman killed on 9/11 attack remembered

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One of the flight attendants onboard the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, was from the Treasure Coast.

Cee Cee Ross Lyles’ brother spoke with Newschannel 5 about the impact she had on him and her community.

“I was proud of her for everything she’s done, I’m proud of her,” said Tony Ross of Fort Pierce.

“Where I was, she was. Where she was, I was. We took care of each other. It’s a love between brother and sister that you should have,” Ross said.

Cee Cee Lyles was a flight attendant on board Flight 93, one of the planes hijacked on 9/11 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In the midst of the chaos aloft, she was able to call her husband twice, leaving a message the first time, reaching him the second.

Her husband, Lorne Lyles, spoke with Newschannel 5 back in 2001 about that conversation.

“She just told me that plane was hijacked and she was calling to let me know. She was calling to let me know that she loved me and told me to tell the kids that she loved them," Lyles said then.

Before she was a flight attendant, Cee Cee Lyles worked for the Fort Pierce Police Department.

She was on the force for 6 years, working as a detective and officer.

“She was a good role model for other kids. She was a good mother, good sister, good daughter to my mom and dad. She was just a good person all around,” said Ross.

A life Ross said that was dedicated to serving others.

“She took everything as a challenge to see if she could do it. Everything she did, she succeeded at it,” he added.

Ross said he’s been very appreciative of the way his family has been treated each time they’ve gone back to the crash scene, now a national memorial.

“It made me feel so good to be the brother of Cee Cee who was a hero. She was a hero. They treat us like… it was great, it was great," said the brother.

Most of Cee Cee’s family will be in Shanksville this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The city of Fort Pierce’s annual 9/11 ceremony will be virtual, airing on the city’s Facebook page Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

