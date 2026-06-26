Fort Pierce's Florida Highwaymen Museum featured in America 250 Road Trip celebrating nation's birthday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A museum that opened this year in Fort Pierce, which celebrates one of America's most iconic art movements, is part of the festivities celebrating the country's 250th birthday.

The city announced on its Facebook page this week that the Florida Highwaymen Museum is a featured stop on the America 250 Road Trip.

Florida Highway Men Museum opens in Fort Pierce, honoring 26 African American artists

The museum celebrates 26 Black artists who began painting in the 1950s, creating bold, colorful landscapes of Florida's untouched beauty and selling them along the roadside when segregation kept them out of traditional galleries.

Located at 1234 Avenue D, the museum is the nation's only one with exhibitions that include paintings from each of the 26 renowned Highwaymen artists.

Hours of Operation:



Summer (June 16 – July 31)

Saturday and Sunday: noon – 4 p.m.

Fall/Spring (Sept. 1 – June 15) hours of operation will be expanded

The museum will be closed in August and reopen in September, featuring a new exhibit.