Florida Highwaymen Museum opens in Fort Pierce, honoring 26 African American artists

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Men Museum has opened its doors in Fort Pierce, showcasing the work of 26 African American artists from the 1960s. The museum features a permanent gallery of their vibrant artwork, bringing recognition to a group of artists whose story is finally being told in their hometown.

What appears to be an unassuming building from the outside explodes with color inside, housing 26 vibrant paintings that depict Florida in its most natural form.

"This is a story that needs to be told," said John Ritzo, a visitor to the museum. "The way they've captured an era and a Florida that sadly is disappearing and it's just beautiful."

Artist Patty Ritzo said the pieces leave a lasting impact.

"[I was] so impressed with the boldness of it and sort of free-formness of it," Patty Ritzo said.

In the 1960s, the Florida Highway Men were a group of 25 African American men and one woman who painted landscapes and sold them along Florida's highways. Each of the 26 artists has a painting featured in the museum.

Family members of the Highway Men attended the opening to see their loved ones honored in their hometown.

"I'm glad to see the city and some other people really decided to pick up the gauntlet and the task of leadership to make sure this legacy is preserved," said Cornelius Demps, son of a Highway Man.

James Gibson Jr., also the son of a highwayman, shared memories of his father's dedication to art.

"He never had a job, that's all he did was paint," Gibson said. "I would ride with him. We would go up and down the highway, different stores, different offices."

The museum serves as a way to share their story with the community, particularly the next generation.

"To be able to tell the story of the highway men in their neighborhood and young people can see the story being told in their neighborhood and that's important," said Doretha Hair Truesdell, president of The Original Florida Hall of Fame Highway Men Inc.

Demps said it was important that his family experience the legacy firsthand.

"[I] wanted to make sure that my daughters here and I and my wife we all had a chance to come back and look at the museum, see the legacy that they come from," Demps said.

Decades in the making, this museum is finally honoring the group of African American artists who made waves through art.

"They're getting the recognition that they should've gotten years ago," Gibson said.

The museum represents more than just an art collection; it serves as inspiration for future generations.

"Young people can see no matter what your obstacles are, you can still succeed and you can excel," Truesdell said.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.