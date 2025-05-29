Watch Now
WPTV takes home 2 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for coverage of historic tornado outbreak

WPTV Edward R. Murrow Awards
Peter Burke/Associated Press
WPTV is home to several regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners.
WPTV Edward R. Murrow Awards
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is proud to announce that our news team won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards on Thursday.

Both of WPTV's awards are tied to our coverage of the deadly tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.

WPTV won in the category of "Breaking News Coverage" for "150 Warnings: Nowhere Was Safe" (watch below):

WPTV's second Murrow award was in the category of "News Documentary" for our documentary "The Day the Sky Turned" (watch below):

The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak

The Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented annually since 1971, are the most prestigious recognition a journalist can receive.

Divided into small and large markets by region, the awards are split between 13 regions throughout the country. WPTV's region includes all of Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

