Tania Rogers honored with Legacy Award by Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Longtime WPTV NewsChannel 5 reporter and anchor Tania Rogers is being recognized by her peers throughout Florida.

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists has presented Rogers with the Legacy Award, recognizing and honoring the talents of Florida's top broadcast journalists while also mentoring the next generation.

Rogers began her career in the traffic and weather departments before shifting to her calling in news.

"Tania really has that passion for this business," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said. "That's why she's so meticulous with all of her work. She's caring and compassionate."

Beyond the newsroom, she remains an active member of her community, emceeing countless events, serving on numerous boards and always offering her time.

Jay Cashmere/WPTV WPTV's Tania Rogers holds a celebratory cake commemorating her award from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

"But what people don't know about Tania is she is an ace in the newsroom," WPTV general manager Lloyd Bucher said. "She is loved in the newsroom. She's a great mentor for the young reporters and anchors coming up into the business."

In an industry where longevity is hard to find, she inspires future generations of journalists.

"She is the mother hen," WPTV reporter Linnie Supall said. "She's the one that wants to make sure everyone is OK. She's the one that gives you a call if maybe you had a tough day, a tough story, a challenging situation, she's always there to call."

Rogers will be honored by the FABJ at a May 29 virtual ceremony.