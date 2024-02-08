Watch Now
Lion Country Safari in running for national award by USA Today

Voting is open until noon on March 4
Posted at 5:08 PM, Feb 08, 2024
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari has been nominated as a top safari park in the United States for USA Today’s “10Best” Reader’s Choice contest.

The drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park is home to hundreds animals and wildlife, and has the largest herd of zebras on record in the country, Lion Country Safari said.

Recent additions to the park include a lion cub named Mashika and two rhino calves named Alissa and Tabitha.

Voting is open until noon on March 4.

To vote, click here.

