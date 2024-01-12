Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Baby rhinos make debut at Lion Country Safari

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Two white rhinocerous calves can be seen in the Hwange National Park section of Lion Country Safari, Jan. 12, 2024 (1).jpg
Two white rhinocerous calves can be seen in the Hwange National Park section of Lion Country Safari, Jan. 12, 2024.jpg
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 09:54:40-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The next time you drive through Lion Country Safari, you may notice a pair of baby rhinos!

The adventure park said two southern white rhinoceros calves have made their debut, joining 13 other members of the herd in the Hwange National Park section of the safari.

Two white rhinocerous calves can be seen in the Hwange National Park section of Lion Country Safari, Jan. 12, 2024 (2).jpg
Two white rhinoceros calves can be seen in the Hwange National Park section of Lion Country Safari, Jan. 12, 2024.

Alissa, born on Aug. 19, and Tabitha, born on Sept. 26, had previously been spending quality bonding time with their moms in maternity areas before being introduced to each other and other members of the herd.

Lion Country Safari is home to 15 white rhinos — 13 females and two males — and is a proud participant of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a program of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.