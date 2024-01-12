Baby rhinos make debut at Lion Country Safari

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The next time you drive through Lion Country Safari, you may notice a pair of baby rhinos!

The adventure park said two southern white rhinoceros calves have made their debut, joining 13 other members of the herd in the Hwange National Park section of the safari.

Lion Country Safari Two white rhinoceros calves can be seen in the Hwange National Park section of Lion Country Safari, Jan. 12, 2024.

Alissa, born on Aug. 19, and Tabitha, born on Sept. 26, had previously been spending quality bonding time with their moms in maternity areas before being introduced to each other and other members of the herd.

Lion Country Safari is home to 15 white rhinos — 13 females and two males — and is a proud participant of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a program of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.