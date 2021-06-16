Free virtual summer camp offered to children in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A free virtual summer camp for children in grades K-12 is being offered starting June 21 to Aug. 6. The program offers virtual activities for the kids to join in on through Zoom.

Local gardens and museums such as the Del Ray Beach Children’s Garden Center, the Morikami Museum and Gardens and the Loggerhead Marine Life Center are just some of the places providing the activities.

Prime Time Palm Beach County is a non-profit organization that helps teach children to stand out in their communities and classrooms. The organization's main focus is out-of-school time programs such as summer camps.

For more information about Prime Time Palm Beach County and their virtual summer camp click here.

