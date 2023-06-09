Watch Now
Edward Roos, former WPTV chief engineer, dies at 90

Graveside service will be held in Palm Beach Gardens
Ed Roos
Family photo
Longtime WPTV chief engineer Ed Roos passed away on June 3, 2023.
Ed Roos
Posted at 8:17 PM, Jun 08, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV lost a beloved and longtime member of its family on Saturday.

Edward Roos worked as the station's chief engineer for more than 30 years, beginning his career at NewsChannel in the 1960s until his retirement in 1998.

Roos, 90, oversaw upgrades to WPTV's transmitter and the station's transition from film to digital.

He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and a longtime resident of West Palm Beach.

Roos is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and multiple grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches located at 9321 Memorial Park Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

