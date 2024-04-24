New Moms Connect in Palm Beach County helping mothers in need

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Elizabeth Reynen Paro and Ashley Moon sorted through donations, anything from a baby carrier to shoes and kid’s clothes.

"We usually take all the bags out, well sort it by sizes and by gender," Moon said.

"While were sorting and shopping the kids can play together in her backyard," Paro said.

Paro said she runs New Moms Connect.

"I’ve been running it since 2018 when my daughter who is six was 3 months old," she said.

Through the group is how Paro met Moon.

WPTV Elizabeth Reynen Paro says she started New Moms Connect in Palm Beach County.

"We’re able to provide our clothing then to another child that’s coming into that size and then we bring toys and books, diapers, formula," Moon said.

Paro said she started the group after learning about it from another mom friend.

"They were doing clothing and toy exchanges for new moms in Boston," she said. "When Ashley joined in 2020, she immediately said, anything that you need if you want to meet in my backyard."

The group New Moms Connect and Meet Up South Florida has more than 5,000 members from Jupiter to Miami, although the meet ups are in Palm Beach County, they happen in Moon’s backyard.

WPTV Ashley Moon says she had found her support group through New Moms Connect.

"I found this village of moms that I never had before, I’m going to cry now. It’s such a great support," Moon said. "You know I’m a foster parent and you’ve taken three placements of kids. Who do you talk to? You run to your friends."

Moon also runs a food pantry from her house.

"If you write me and say I’m in need, I need food, we’ll make sure you get food,"she said.

"That’s why a mom’s group is so important because, they will lift you up when you think you don’t have anything left."