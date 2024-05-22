Backyard BBQ brings attention to local nonprofit Quantum House

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time, WPTV's popular Backyard BBQ is bringing attention to a local nonprofit.

The Quantum House in West Palm Beach houses families from all over the world, sometimes for many months, while children receive critical medical treatment at nearby hospitals and care facilities.

The Quantum House started in 2001 with 10 suites for families to make a temporary home. They now have 30 suites with plans to expand.

"When that idea was presented to me, it consumed me because I see the Quantum House as the most beautiful neighborhood," Greg Quattlebaum said. He's the president and CEO of the Quantum House.

"I just want people who are not familiar with Quantum House to see the simple beauty and goodness of families gathering this neighborhood. People gathering together in fellowship, how beautiful that can be," Quattlebaum said.

There are many volunteer opportunities at Quantum House. To learn more, click here.