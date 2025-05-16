Celebrating Shannon Cake's journey as a journalist, mother, wife, daughter and friend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, we gather for a heartfelt farewell to a respected journalist and cherished friend. Over the past week, we have reflected on Shannon Cake’s remarkable 29-year legacy. As we say our final goodbyes, we focus on Shannon at her core—as a mother, wife, and daughter.

This personal side of Shannon Cake is truly her greatest story.

“You all get to see her on the news, you get to see her with her hair made up, and all those things, I get the pleasure of seeing her how she really is,” shared her husband, Joe.

In the tranquil moments at home, it is clear that her husband, Joe, along with their sons, Joseph and Christian, are the heart of her world.

“She is just amazing; I really am so lucky to have a mom like her,” Joseph expressed. “She is so supportive and loving.”

“She’s always happy, and she’s always willing to crack a joke,” Christian added.

Joe reflected on her joyful spirit.

“She still likes to do Easter egg hunts," he said. "Our boys are 14 and 16, and she drags them out there, kicking and screaming. But the next thing you know, they’re running after each other to see who’s going to get the most Easter eggs. She brings that unbridled joy to everything she does.”

Shannon’s parents, Holly and Don, recognized her deep-rooted drive to excel—even from a young age.

“She always aspired to be tough; whether it was in gymnastics or ice skating, everything was steel determination,” Don recalled.

“She’s a military brat, so she had to roll with the punches right from the very beginning,” Holly noted.

Shannon's journey began at Fort Knox, Kentucky, but her father’s military career meant moving frequently.

“She has lived in six states before she came to Florida, three foreign countries, and well over 10 different schools,” Don shared, reflecting on her adaptable spirit.

In the face of constant change, her parents instilled in her resilience—an essential quality that has served her well throughout her career.

“She always had more things on her plate than she could reasonably get done, but somehow she managed to make it through—and she’s still that way,” Holly said.

“Through all that, she’s maintained calm and grace,” Don added.

Whether reporting breaking news or guiding her sons through life’s challenges, Shannon brings the same focus and heart.

“The most important thing I’ve learned from her is how to love others and care for others,” Joseph shared.

Joe emphasized her loyalty.

“She is a very faith-based person and a friend you could call in the middle of the night—and she would show up,” he said.

In every aspect of life—whether standing by a friend or tossing a football in the yard—Shannon approaches everything with intensity.

“It’s like how she tore her rotator cuff; that is typical Shannon,” Joe said. “That’s who she is—competitive. She dove to knock the football down and tore her rotator cuff.”

Christian shared more about a time playing football with his family that captured his mom's competitive spirit.

“I went deep, did a little route, mom saw me, the ball was thrown perfectly by my father— I’m talking this is some 5-star quarterback play—and then after that, dropped it perfectly in the bucket," he said. "But mom, mom said I don’t want to let this happen, because as you know, she’s a very competitive person.”

Despite being sidelined with her injury for over three months, Shannon’s competitive spirit remained unshakeable. Growing up with an older brother may explain her drive, according to her dad.

“Of course, it was always she and I against him, and it was really heated competition on the basketball court," Don said. "I think she gets some of that competition from competing with her older brother; of course, he claimed that we cheated.”

Just as she embraced competition in sports, Shannon has never shied away from taking risks in her career, even when it meant stepping out of her comfort zone.

“She desperately wanted to get into television, so they hired her to be the weather girl. She wasn’t a meteorologist, so she came to me and said, ‘Dad, what do I do?’ I said, ‘Hey, pretend like you’re a hula girl—it’s all in the hands, there’s a front coming, just use your hands and you’ll get through it,’” Don recounted. “She did the weather; I think she lasted one day, and that’s the way her television career started.”

Her journey in TV news ultimately led her to Joe. At the time, she was an investigative reporter at WPTV when Joe first noticed her during an interview at the station—a moment that would spark a life-changing connection.

“‘That’s my friend Shannon; you should meet her sometime,’ someone said to me. I said, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ We talked a little, and then she gave me Shannon’s number. We ended up talking and going back and forth and eventually going out, and falling in love.”

Though marriage and children came later in life for Shannon and Joe, it felt as if everything happened just when it should.

“It’s just the way she approaches life—there are no stops with her, and that’s really cool,” Joe reflected.

Her parents are filled with pride.

“Just keep being who you are,” Don encouraged.

“We are very proud that she has been able, in all facets of her life, to make her dreams come true,” Holly added.

But if you truly want to understand who Shannon is, listen to her boys.

“I love you; thank you so much for everything that you do for me,” Joseph said.

“Mom, thank you for everything you’ve done. I could not be more proud of you; I just want to let you know that I love you,” Christian concluded.