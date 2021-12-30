5 Things To Know: Police searching for missing teen, Family of dead teen holds justice walk, and Florida schools prepare to resume classes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Police searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach.

Tierra Anderson, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of Whitehall Drive in West Palm Beach.

5. Family of teen found dead in retention pond holds justice walk.

Family and friends of 14-year-old Vensly Maxime held signs and wore white shirts with his picture on it, demanding justice in front of Crestwood Middle school in Royal Palm Beach.

It was part of a march for justice for Maxime with the aim of getting answers on just what happened and how to prevent another tragedy.

3. Florida schools prepare to resume classes as omicron cases continue to rise.

School resumes next week following the holiday break for children across Florida.

Amid the surge in COVD-19 cases, students, staff, teachers and principals are all looking into what it may look like as children head back to the classroom.

4. Local attorneys react to Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict.

WPTV legal expert Michelle Suskauer said Maxwell is facing serious time.

"Basically, she's facing the rest of her life in prison and that's probably what's going to happen. Sentencing hasn't happened today. It's not happening tomorrow, it's going to be a little bit down the road," she said.

5. Tiger Attack at the Naples Zoo.

One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a tiger attack at the Naples Zoo.

Preliminary information suggests the tiger grabbed the man's arm after he reached through a fence barrier in an attempt to pet or feed the animal.

Today's Forecast

This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s with some patchy fog around. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny skies and staying mainly dry.

First Alert Traffic

A fatality accident in Jupiter at 16450 SE Federal Hwy occurred this morning at around 2:45 a.m. At the time all northbound lanes and one southbound lane were blocked.

On This Day In History

On Dec. 30, 2006, Saddam Hussein, former president of Iraq, was executed after being convicted of crimes against humanity.

