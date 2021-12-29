Family of teen found dead in retention pond holds justice walk

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of a middle school student who was found dead on Christmas Day is seeking answers.

Family and friends held a justice walk for 14-year-old Vensly Maxime Wednesday evening. Loved ones walked from their homes to Crestwood Middle School at 5 p.m.

Vensly’s family told WPTV they want truth, justice and safety for others after what happened to Maxime.

Maxime was first reported missing last week. He was found dead by family members on Christmas Day in a retention pond near Crestwood Middle School, the school he attended.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office said Maxime was last seen on Dec. 22, when he met up with a friend after school. Authorities said once the two separated, Maxime was not seen again.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office and the sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, and the teen may have suffered a medical episode prior to entering the water but drowning was not a factor. The family believes someone is responsible for the death

There is an online fundraiser to help the family with the funeral costs. Click here to help.