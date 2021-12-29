Florida reports 46,923 new coronavirus cases, shattering state daily record

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's 46,923 new daily coronavirus cases shattered the state record for residents amid a surge from the omicron variant and became the third state in the nation to pass 4 million infections, according to data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and posted Wednesday. Also, hospitalizations have risen to 3,836, the highest in 2 1/2 months.

The previous record was 32,874 posted Saturday. Before the current surge, the record was 27,668 on Aug. 26 during the spike from the delta variant.

The cumulative total is 4,012,152, joining California with more than 5 million and Texas . On Aug. 19, the state surpassed 3 million and it was March 27 with 2 million and Dec. 2, 2020 for the first million. The first deaths were reported in Florida on March 6, 2020.

The state, which stopped issuing daily reports on June 4, didn't give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases have climbed exponentially from 1,947 16 days ago to 3,030, 4,104, 6,835, 8,786, 10,285, 10,108, 10,108, 16,0006, 20,151, 26,763, 31,744, 32,874, 21,040, 17,955, 29,059, 46,923. Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

One week ago, 20,`151 cases were reported. Since then 206,358 infections have been reported. The previous week it was 82,279. So that is a 2.5 times rise

In its weekly report Friday, the state's infections increased 124,861 over seven days, which is around 4.5 times as much as the previous week of 28,841.

Residents' deaths were 62,290. The weekly increase is 125, according to an update Monday, compared with 241 the week before.

All seven South Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

Here is the breakdown by county in the past week:

Palm Beach: cases 11,812 cases, cases per 100,000 789.17, positivity 21.01%, deaths less than 10.

Martin: cases 442, cases per 100,000 274,53, positivity 17.99%, deaths greater than 10.

St. Lucie: cases 847, cases per 100,000 258.00, positivity 17.75%, deaths less than 10.

Indian River: cases 214, cases per 100,000 133.0, positivity 8.58%, deaths 0

Okeechobee: cases 38, cases per 100,000 90,12 (substantial, positivity 13.87%, deaths 0

Broward: cases 23,582, cases per 100,000 1,205,05, positivity 27.35%, deaths 12

Miami-Dade: cases 52,435, cases per 100,000 1,929,93, positivity 24.77%, deaths 26

Hospitalizations also are rising. In one day in Florida, they went up 688 to 3,836, the most since 3,945 on Oct. 9. The previous day the rise was 742. One week ago there were 1,849 so the amount has more than doubled.

Of the 231 hospitals reporting, 7.22% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 41,396 (76.58%).

In the U.S. hospitalizations rose to 84,631 (12.17%) from 71,298 in one day.

This story will be updated when the full report from the CDC is released.

