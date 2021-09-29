5 Things To Know On Wednesday, September 29, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Man accused of killing Florida deputy captured after 5-day manhunt

Patrick McDowell, 35, is suspected of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning after Moyers pulled him over.

Law enforcement officers located McDowell hiding in the restrooms of a ballpark. McDowell called out to SWAT team members that he wanted to give himself up and they gave him that opportunity.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said McDowell was suffering from two wounds resulting from a gun battle with law enforcement on Friday, where McDowell was hiding in a wooded area and shot a K-9 with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office once the dog discovered him hiding.

2. DeSantis files another lawsuit, this time about the Southern border

Florida is suing the Biden Administration over what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the federal government's "unlawful and destructive" catch-and-release policy for people who have entered the United States at the Southern Border.

DeSantis, in particular, took issue with a Biden Administration policy which allows certain people who've entered the U.S. without legal permission at the Southern Border to be released into American communities.

U.S. Code 1225 contains a "parole authority" clause which allows some to be released into the interior on a "case-by-case basis" when there are "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

3. Feeling lucky? Boca Raton woman wins lottery twice

A Boca Raton woman recently became one of the state's newest multimillionaires.

Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that 64-year-old Susan Fitton claimed two $2 million winning Mega Millions tickets with Megaplier prizes. Her winnings came from a drawing held Sept. 14.

Officials said Fitton's winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

4. United Airlines bringing down the hammer on it's vaccine policy

The company announced a vaccine mandate policy in August, which gave employees until Sept. 27 to show proof they had received at least one shot.

CNBC reports that 96% of United's employees are vaccinated and 3% filed an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

United will begin the termination process for 594 employees who failed to comply with the company's policy, according to The Dallas Morning News. However, a spokesperson for the airline reportedly said the company would be willing to work with the employees if they change their minds and decide to get vaccinated.

5. Girl killed in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash to be laid to rest today

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck by a car on Sept. 23 at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue while crossing the street to get to her school bus. Police said she later died at the hospital.

A mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Coast Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 305 South 24th Street in Fort Pierce.

Police said there is still no arrest in the case, though they have the car and a person of interest.

Today's Forecast

Less humidity will make it feel tolerable outside

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On September 29, 1982, flight attendant Paula Prince buys a bottle of cyanide-laced Tylenol. Prince was found dead on October 1, becoming the final victim of a mysterious ailment in Chicago, Illinois. Over the previous few days, six other people had died of unknown causes in northwest Chicago.

After Prince’s death, Richard Keyworth and Philip Cappitelli, firefighters in the Windy City, realized that all seven victims had ingested Extra-Strength Tylenol prior to becoming ill. Further investigation revealed that several bottles of the Tylenol capsules had been poisoned with cyanide.

The culprit was never caught, but the mass murder led to new tamper-proof medicine containers.



