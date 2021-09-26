Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy in north Florida

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Blue Alert has been issued for a man suspected of killing a Florida law enforcement officer in Nassau County.

Patrick McDowell, 35, was last seen in the area of U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts, and black shoes.

He has wide earring holes in his ears.

He has a tattoo on his left shoulder stating, "Death Before Dishonor", and a tattoo on his right arm stating, "EGA."

If located, do not approach him and call 911.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but "there was just nothing they could do."

Leeper says the deputy's family decided that Moyers' organs should be donated, so medical personnel were keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs.

Moyers was shot early Friday morning just north of Jacksonville after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.