5 Things To Know On Wednesday, September 15, 2021

1. School district approves mask mandate with a twist:

The Indian River County School Board met Tuesday night and voted 3-2 to adopt a multi-tiered mask policy that would rely on different masking options depending on the combined daily percentage of student and staff cases in each school.

5% will mean mandatory masking with only a medical opt-out. 3%-4% will require face masks, but parents can opt-out. Lower than that face masks will just be recommended.

It will take effect for K-8 students on Monday, September 20 and for high schools on Wednesday, September 29.

2. Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and more to testify before Congress:

Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

The committee is examining the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. The report says FBI officials failed to properly document the accusers' complaints, which resulted in a delay in the probe.

Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing dozens of women and girls over a 20-year period was serving as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to more than 200 years in federal prison.

3. Is it time to get rid of standardized tests? Gov. DeSantis thinks so:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for an end to the Florida Standards Assessments, calling the system "outdated."

DeSantis said state lawmakers are currently crafting legislation and the goal is to phase out FSA by the 2022/23 school year.

DeSantis said the FSA will be replaced by monitoring student progress three times a year.

4. Gov. Newsom survives California recall:

The Associated Press called the California recall race just about 45 minutes after polls closed.

Voters were asked two questions at the polls Tuesday, whether Newsom should lose his job and who should replace him if he’s recalled.

An overwhelming number of Californians said Newsom should not lose his job, making the second question irrelevant. With 67% of precincts reporting, more than 64% voted no.

5. Legal sports betting in Florida could be underway this football season:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in April he had reached a tentative 30-year compact with the Seminole Indian tribe, which operates Hard Rock Casinos. That deal included offering in-person and online sports betting.

The compact is now being challenged in federal court by two commercial gaming operations in South Florida, who say the compact will harm their businesses and violates the law. The state has filed a motion to dismiss, but a judge has not yet ruled on it.

Other companies, including DraftKings and FanDuel, are trying to get in on the Florida sports betting action by sponsoring a ballot initiative that would open up sports betting to other companies. If it gets on the ballot next year, any expansion would have to be approved by a 60 percent vote.

On This Day In History

On September 15, 1963, a bomb explodes during Sunday morning services in the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls: Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robertson (14) and Carol Denise McNair (11).

