5 Things To Know On Wednesday, September 1, 2021

1. What's Roe v Wade? Texas 6-week abortion takes effect:

A Texas law banning most abortions went into effect at midnight after the Supreme Court did not respond to an emergency appeal to block its enforcement.

The law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since Roe v. Wade and would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant.

What makes the Texas law different is its unusual enforcement scheme. Rather than have officials responsible for enforcing the law, private citizens are authorized to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

2. South Florida serial killer identified, but can't be arrested:

A Brazilian national who died in a plane crash 16 years ago has been identified as a serial killer linked to the deaths of at least three women in South Florida two decades ago.

Roberto Fernades was identified Tuesday as the suspect in the previously unsolved homicides of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Sia Demas and Jessica Good.

Fernandes, who had been accused of killing his wife in Brazil in 1996 and later acquitted at trial, was a suspect in "several investigations in Brazil as well," BSO Detective Zack Scott said.

3. Second Indian River County school closes because of COVID-19

Just three weeks into the new academic year, and already a second Indian River County school is being forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County confirmed that Treasure Coast Elementary School near Sebastian will be closed starting Wednesday until Sept. 13. Students attended school there on Tuesday.

At least 38 students and 10 employees at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, the spokeswoman said.

4. Urban Meyer under investigation after vaccination status comments:

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

The NFL hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines but has incorporated strict protocols for players who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Meyer pointed to defensive end Josh Allen missing one week because of protocols. Allen, who is not vaccinated, was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday.

“Well, Josh Allen’s never had (COVID),” Meyer said. “He’s not played in two weeks. So he’s never had COVID. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had COVID. So that’s pretty punitive.”

5. Larry forms, Kate downgrades, Ida still creating flooding risk:

The remnants of Ida are moving in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast where there is a risk for flooding and tornadoes. This system will move out to sea by Friday.

Kate is now a Tropical Depression and should dissipate over the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Larry has formed. Larry is expected to then strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as it move out into the open Atlantic. Both the latest GFS and Euro keep TD12 away from the U.S.

Today's Forecast

Near-record heat with highs reaching the low-mid 90s

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On Sept. 1, 1807, former U.S. vice president Aaron Burr is acquitted of plotting to annex parts of Louisiana and Spanish territory in Mexico to be used toward the establishment of an independent republic. He was acquitted on the grounds that, though he had conspired against the United States, he was not guilty of treason because he had not engaged in an “overt act,” a requirement of the law governing treason.

